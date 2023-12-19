“Dear EDF our monthly standing order is going up from £152 a month to £19,274”

EDF customers, including Jon Sopel and Grayson Perry, are facing substantial increases in their monthly bills, some surging by over 12,000%, reaching as high as £39,000.

Mr Sopel expressed his concerns on social media about the spike in his monthly standing order from £152 to £19,274.

Jon Sopel wrote on X: “Dear EDF Energy just had a notification that our monthly standing order is going up from £152 a month to £19,274.

“Seems a bit steep. Is there a human rather than a bot we can talk to? Many thanks and merry Christmas. Jon”.

Artist Grayson Perry wrote on X: “Hi EDF Energy, I’ve been trying to speak to someone to explain how my electricity bill went from £300 a month to £39,000.

“Your call centre has been no help but you tried to direct debit this amount today from my account.”

Energy Live News has contacted EDF for comment.