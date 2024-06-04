Coal to power: SSE transforms former plant with batteries

SSE Renewables‘ Ferrybridge battery storage project in West Yorkshire has seen progress with the arrival of the initial batteries at the site.

The project, which will accommodate 136 battery energy storage system (BESS) units, is poised to become SSE Renewables’ second battery storage facility and will be three times larger than its first operational battery asset in Salisbury.

Once operational, the Ferrybridge facility has the potential to provide power to around 243,279 homes for up to two hours during periods of peak demand.

Construction of the batteries will continue until late June, with OCU Energy and Notus Contract Lifting overseeing the installation process.

Richard Cave-Bigley, Director of Development & Construction – Solar & Battery, SSE Renewables, said: “Ferrybridge will once again be a key location for the UK energy system, providing the flexible electricity storage the country needs to fully utilise its growing renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power.”