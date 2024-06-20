Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy MarketsIndustry News

Flagship Energy’s Tejal Shah Energy Markets Update – 19th June 2024

Tejal Shah, Head of Trading & Risk at Flagship Energy provides a market update
Jessica Woolls
06/20/2024 2:41 PM
0 0
0
Flagship Energy’s Tejal Shah Energy Markets Update – 3rd April 2024
0
Shares

The European and UK gas prices are relatively rangebound as the market continues to consider the risk from increasing competition with Asia for LNG, ongoing heatwaves, and concern over remaining Russian gas into Europe versus ample stock levels, stable supply from Norway and reduced demand due to warmer temperatures. Austria’s OMV has previously warned Gazprom may halt piped shipments amid legal action from third parties that may suspend payments. Payments are usually made on the 20th of the month for the previous months deliveries and therefore all eyes will be on the flow levels. Meanwhile the latest data from ICE shows investment funds are net long on the number of positions in benchmark Dutch gas futures. This is the highest net long position held by investment funds since January 2022, the month before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, highlighting funds have stepped up bets that European gas prices will rise. In other news, the European Union also agreed a 14th package of sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine, including a ban on Russian on trans-shipments of LNG, is the first restriction the bloc has applied. However, the measure is expected to have little impact. Although fundamentals are relatively comfortable, supply uncertainty continues to feed the bullish momentum.

This is a featured article.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Jessica Woolls

Jessica Woolls

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.