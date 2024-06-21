Login
Centrica launches new research venture

Centrica has launched a new venture, Energised Futures, aimed at simplifying and making energy more affordable
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
06/21/2024 5:13 AM
Centrica charged up for expansion into Belgium with new battery storage facility
Image: Centrica
0
Centrica has announced the launch of a new venture, Energised Futures, aimed at simplifying and making energy more affordable for customers.

Energised Futures will focus on bringing new innovations to market that enhance customers’ control over their energy usage, improve grid security and accelerate the decarbonisation of UK homes.

The expertise for this venture will be drawn from various Centrica brands, including British Gas and Hive.

The team will consist of researchers, electrical engineers, AI and machine learning experts, social scientists and economists.

The venture will be led by Ben Krikler, Director of Research and Innovation at Centrica.

An advisory board featuring external academic and industry experts will support Energised Futures. Notable members include Pat Symonds, Executive Engineering Consultant for Andretti Cadillac and Professor Peter Childs, Co-Director of the Energy Futures Lab.

Dan Rosenfield, Managing Director at Centrica New Business and Net Zero, said: “The energy landscape is rapidly evolving and we are committed to helping our customers navigate this while making energy simple and affordable.

“Through this new venture, we will be investing in research and innovation that will help everyone on the road to net zero.”

Advisory board member Pat Symonds commented: “The race to net zero is not something any one person or organization can achieve alone.

“Dedicated companies like Energised Futures will bring together the right people to help the UK decarbonise.”

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

