Green hub takeover

Essar Energy Transition has confirmed it will acquire Thornton Science Park as part of its strategy to develop a key energy transition hub.

The acquisition aims to enhance the company’s role in advancing green energy solutions in the North West.

The science park, which has been involved in energy transition research, will become a central part of the company’s operations.

The park will now serve as the UK headquarters for various Essar Energy Transition projects, including initiatives in low carbon refining, hydrogen production and fuel storage.

The acquisition aligns with Essar’s $3 billion (£2.3bn) investment in energy transition across the region.

Deepak Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer, EET Fuels, said: “The acquisition of Thornton Science Park represents the latest step in our ambition to develop Europe’s foremost integrated energy transition hub.”