Solar power takes over ex-army bases

BayWa r.e. has successfully repurposed two former military sites in Central and South-West France into solar energy hubs.

Spanning 151 hectares, these developments consist of five solar farms equipped with over 300,000 panels, providing a combined capacity of 136MWp.

At the former La Martinerie military base near Châteauroux, two solar parks now generate 82GWh of electricity annually, enough to power 38,000 homes.

The Greenberry and Blueberry solar farms, with capacities of 40MWp and 30MWp respectively, are both now operational.

On the former Fontenet military base, three solar parks produce another 82GWh annually, also covering the energy needs of 38,000 residents.

BayWa r.e. has leased the land to local farmers, integrating agricultural practices with solar energy production and has implemented measures to support local biodiversity.