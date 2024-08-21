Barry’s big green leap: Port’s new energy hub

Associated British Ports (ABP) and px Group have announced plans for a Clean Growth Hub at the Port of Barry in South Wales.

Formerly the UK’s top port for coal shipping, the Port of Barry serves as a crucial gateway for trade and industry into Cardiff, South Wales and beyond.

The port is essential for the region’s chemical sector, managing liquid bulk cargoes for major firms.

The project will utilise over 100 acres of land at the port for businesses involved in low carbon technologies, including rare earth processing, battery material production and green energy manufacturing.

The hub is part of a broader plan to enhance the South Wales Industrial Cluster.

ABP aims to expand its low carbon infrastructure at the Port of Barry, which already features solar energy facilities and plans for hydrogen production.

The development is expected to create job opportunities and attract investment.

The initiative builds on previous successful collaboration between ABP and px Group at the Saltend Chemicals Park in the Humber.

Henrik L. Pedersen, Chief Executive Officer of Associated British Ports says: “Ports are at the heart of the UK’s green energy transition.

“This development ensures that Barry will play a greater role as we look to deliver a lower carbon future.

“Our vision is for ABP’s ports to be the green hubs which bring together progressive companies that can benefit from collective infrastructure and expertise.”