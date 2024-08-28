Bus stops going green in Coventry

National Express Coventry is trialling a new electric bus, the Volvo BZL Electric, over the next few weeks.

This single-decker bus can carry up to 75 passengers and is currently serving routes between Coventry city centre, University Hospital and Wilson’s Lane.

The Volvo BZL Electric features four batteries with a total power output of 376kWh and is charged overnight at the operator’s depot using a 40kW DC mobile charger.

The bus also has regenerative braking to recover energy during deceleration.

Antony Goozee, Bus Strategy and Commercial Director at National Express stated: “Getting more people to ditch their cars and switch to travelling by bus is vital to tackling climate change and we’re proud to be leading the charge in offering sustainable transport choices in Coventry, with all 140 of our electric double-decker buses producing zero-emissions at the tailpipe.”

Domenico Bondi, Managing Director at Volvo Bus UK & Ireland, said: “With Coventry’s plans to become the UK’s first all-electric bus city by 2025, the city’s ambitions tie nicely in with our own.”