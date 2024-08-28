Login
Octopus EV charging platform charges ahead in Europe

Octopus Electroverse has become Europe’s largest consumer electric car charging platform, with nearly 850,000 chargers across 40 countries
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
08/28/2024 10:53 AM
Image: Octopus Electroverse
Octopus Energy’s electric vehicle (EV) charging platform, Octopus Electroverse, has become the largest consumer EV charging network in Europe.

The platform now connects nearly 850,000 public chargers across 40 countries.

The service allows drivers to use a single card and app to access chargers from 950 brands, including InstaVolt, Osprey and IONITY.

The app supports 20 languages and provides access to about 80% of Europe’s public charging network.

Over the past year, Octopus Electroverse has seen a 180% increase in its customer base.

In the UK and soon in Europe, customers can also add public charging costs to their monthly energy bills if they use Octopus Energy for their home energy.

The platform also offers solutions for businesses with EV fleets, including customisable reporting and additional features.

Zoisa North-Bond of Octopus Electroverse, said: “Our customers love the slick experience and features we’ve rolled out over the years – but we won’t stop here.

“We are nearing the one million mark and have become the largest consumer electric car charging platform in Europe – and we’re geared up to rapidly accelerate this worldwide.”

