Delivering a Key Project: Connecting ADMIE to PICASSO

ADMIE required a robust solution to transform their local bid data into a format compliant with the PICASSO platform, facilitating seamless integration with Pan-European systems. This involved implementing a complex transformation algorithm to convert their existing balancing implementation into the standardised format recognised by PICASSO.

The project timeline was particularly challenging. They began on 1 February and successfully delivered the completed project on 24 July 2024. To achieve these results, they built the system using the Damas MMS:E platform over The Architecture and cloud-based in an on-premises installation. The Damas MMS:E platform, particularly its Balancing module, allowed them to concentrate on ADMIE’s specific requirements. This focus enabled them to deliver the project on time and to the highest standards of quality, all while remaining within the budget.​

The client expressed great satisfaction with the outcome, and this project has further solidified their position as a trusted partner for ADMIE.

This project is further proof of their ability to deliver complex solutions under challenging conditions and within short timeframes. They are proud of their team and their contribution to the client’s success.

Project highlights

– Thousands of bids generated and exchanged with PICASSO every day

– Hundreds of exchanged files with external systems

– Integrated with four key external systems (PICASSO, ETP, BMMS, EMS)

– Top-class performance; a single MTU is fully processed in a matter of seconds

– Agile development, each sprint finalised with a presentation for the client

– 0 critical bugs reported since acceptance

– only 6 months of development

Product-based solution

Damas MMS is the main software product by Unicorn Systems for the energy domain. It’s been continuously developed since 2000 and incorporates the best practices and experience of Unicorn. Since 2000, dozens of the largest solutions in the European energy domain have been successfully built on Damas MMS. What makes it different from other solutions is its state-of-the-art technology and architecture with 10+ years of perspective.

Damas MMS:E Balancing – the newest Unicorn product, designed specifically to cover TSOs’ core business processes related to balancing the grid. It also already contains the pre-configured connectors to common European platforms (such as MARI, PICASSO, ACER, etc.) and allows for easy integration with local systems.

The main advantage of Damas MMS:E is its high flexibility, allowing all module subsets to be delivered quickly, a must-have feature for Admie. In particular, this includes balancing bids and demands, managing transmission capacity, activations, and unit parameters.

Technologies

– Microservice architecture – Decomposition to standalone sub-applications,

– All functionalities are available via REST API

– Fully hosted in the Cloud Environment

– HTML5, React, NodeJS, JAVA SE, PostgreSQL, Mongo DB

System support and operation

Due to the complexity of the whole Damas MMS:E solution, Unicorn and ADMIE worked together on the Damas MMS:E development, reaching the newest Damas MMS:E version and successfully deploying it on the production environment in August 2024. However, Unicorn support continues to provide all post “go-live” maintenance as a 24/7 service with very strict SLAs, including:

– operation monitoring and preventive vulnerability scanning,

– maintenance support.