Energy fund launched to support communities

SSEN Transmission has introduced its first Community Benefit Fund, offering £2 million to support projects in northern Scotland.
The fund is designed to aid in skills development, cultural support and the reduction of fuel poverty.
The fund is part of a larger £20 billion investment plan for upgrading the region’s electricity infrastructure.
It aims to address the needs of communities impacted by these developments.
The initial £2 million is available for organisations to apply for amounts between £40,000 and £500,000, with applications closing on 22nd November.
Funding decisions will be announced in January 2025.
