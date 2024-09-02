Energy fund launched to support communities

SSEN Transmission has introduced its first Community Benefit Fund, offering £2 million to support projects in northern Scotland.

The fund is designed to aid in skills development, cultural support and the reduction of fuel poverty.

The fund is part of a larger £20 billion investment plan for upgrading the region’s electricity infrastructure.

It aims to address the needs of communities impacted by these developments.

The initial £2 million is available for organisations to apply for amounts between £40,000 and £500,000, with applications closing on 22nd November.

Funding decisions will be announced in January 2025.