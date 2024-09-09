ULEZ expansion fails to ‘lower pollution levels’ in London’s biggest borough

A report from Bromley Council has found that expanding the ULEZ (Ultra Low Emission Zone) to cover all of Greater London has not lowered pollution levels in the borough.

According to the report by the environment committee of the local authority, vehicle pollutants increased in Bromley after the charge was introduced on 29th August 2023.

Measurements taken in November showed higher nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels at all 32 air quality monitoring stations compared to August.

The report attributes this rise to ‘seasonal weather and temperature variations’.

By December, only eight locations showed increased NO2 levels compared to August.

The report concludes that, based on data compared to 2022, there has been no overall reduction in pollution levels directly linked to the ULEZ expansion.

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London told Energy Live News: “The Mayor is committed to improving air quality in London and has taken world-leading action to tackle toxic air pollution, which prematurely takes the lives of an estimated 4,000 Londoners each year.

“One year on, millions of Londoners are now breathing cleaner air and all the evidence shows that it was the right decision.

“The London-wide ULEZ six-month report shows the scheme is working even better than expected, with pollutant emissions lower than if the Mayor hadn’t expanded the scheme.

“Air quality in London is improving at a faster rate than the average for the rest of England, and with 96% of vehicles now ULEZ compliant, thousands of Londoners have made the switch to cleaner vehicles.

“It’s thanks to the ULEZ and the other policies the Mayor has put in place to tackle air pollution that we are now set to get London’s air within legal limits by 2025.”