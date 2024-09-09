Newcastle launches trial to turn food waste into energy

Newcastle City Council is launching a trial to turn food waste into renewable energy and fertiliser.

Over 5,000 residents from six city wards will participate in this new weekly food waste recycling service, starting in September.

Residents will recycle food scraps, including tea bags, vegetable peelings, leftovers and pasta, to generate renewable energy and create a fertiliser for crop growth.

Councillor Marion Williams, Cabinet Member for a Sustainable City, Newcastle City Council said: “By introducing this trial, we are helping to reduce the amount of waste that is sent to landfill which helps to improve our environment.”