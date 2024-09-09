Tata Steel plant set for £500m bailout

The government will soon announce a £500 million support package for Tata Steel’s Port Talbot plant.

This deal will involve transitioning from traditional blast furnaces to electric arc furnaces, which are less polluting.

According to reports, Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds is expected to confirm the deal this week.

The plan could lead to around 2,800 job losses due to the change in technology.

The first blast furnace was closed in July after 65 years of use.

A Department for Business and Trade spokesperson told Energy Live News: “Steel is vital for a vibrant, secure economy.

“Our steel sector needs a government working in partnership with trade unions and business to secure a green steel transition that’s both right for the workforce and delivers economic growth.

“Decarbonisation does not mean deindustrialisation, and we will be working to safeguard jobs as part of these negotiations, securing the future of steelmaking communities for generations to come.”