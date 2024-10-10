Electric car scheme teams up with OVO to offer free charging

The Electric Car Scheme has partnered with OVO to enhance the affordability of electric vehicle (EV) driving.

The partnership offers new and existing customers 6,000 miles of free charging and access to OVO’s Charge Anytime EV tariff.

This tariff allows users with a smart meter and home charger to charge their EVs at a reduced rate of 7p per kilowatt-hour, which is approximately 2p per mile.

Recent analysis indicates that the cost of operating a petrol vehicle has surpassed the yearly charging costs for an average EV driver in the UK since July 15 this year.

With the OVO tariff, it is projected that charging costs for EV drivers could become cheaper by mid-February due to the lower electricity rates.

The Electric Car Scheme’s Affording Sustainability report highlights affordability as a significant barrier to EV adoption, with 68% of respondents citing cost as a concern.

Additionally, 34% mentioned the overall cost of running an EV as a barrier.