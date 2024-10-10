Platform hits 15k applications, simplifying low carbon installations

A digital platform for low carbon technology installations has exceeded 15,000 applications, marking a significant development in the approval process for installers.

The platform, which launched its full product in May 2024, uses artificial intelligence to automate assessments and process applications.

Historically, the processing time for these applications could take around 10 days; however, the platform has reduced this time to an average of 1.5 days, even when applications are escalated to the network operator for review.

Recent updates to the platform include the integration of commissioning features, allowing users to submit installation details for generation devices at customer premises.

Dan Clarke, Head of Innovation at Energy Networks Association, said: “Installers of low-carbon technologies should be able to connect to the grid quickly and easily.

“That’s why it’s fantastic to see a high level of uptake for ENA Connect Direct in such a short space of time. The growth of the platform also reflects the increasing popularity of low carbon technologies as part of the UK’s decarbonisation journey.

“Not only will the installers, manufacturers, and distribution network operators benefit from an easier connection process, but customers and, ultimately, the planet will too. I am pleased more than 5,000 registered users have joined the site.”