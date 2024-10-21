Government plans new support for ageing wind farms

The UK Government has announced new proposals aimed at bolstering the renewable energy sector, as a substantial portion of the country’s existing renewable energy assets -particularly onshore wind installations—near the end of their operational lifespan.

The consultation, released on 11th January 2024, outlines potential changes to the Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme, which supports the growth of low carbon energy generation in the UK.

The proposals come at a time when the government is pushing to expand the nation’s offshore wind capacity, with a target to significantly increase deployment by 2030.

A key focus is on floating offshore wind, an emerging technology that enables wind power generation in deeper waters where traditional fixed turbines are not viable.

Repowering ageing onshore wind assets is another focal point of the consultation.

The government proposes allowing these projects to apply for CfDs in limited cases during the upcoming allocation round.

This would enable existing wind sites to upgrade their infrastructure and extend their operational lifespan, contributing to the UK’s renewable energy targets.