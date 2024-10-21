Tata signs green steelmaking tech deal

Tata Steel has signed an agreement with Tenova, a leading global supplier of metals technology, to bring advanced green steelmaking capabilities to its Port Talbot site in Wales.

The deal marks a step forward in Tata Steel’s efforts to decarbonise its operations and boost sustainable steel production in the UK.

The centrepiece of this initiative is the installation of an electric arc furnace (EAF), which will replace the site’s traditional blast furnaces.

When operational from late 2027, it is estimated that the EAF is set to cut carbon emissions from the Port Talbot site by 90%, equating to a reduction of five million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

The new EAF will have an annual production capacity of three million tonnes, matching the output of the existing blast furnaces.