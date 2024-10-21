Statkraft signs first PPA for energy from waste project

Statkraft has announced the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Brockwell Energy and Encyclis for the Earls Gate Energy Centre (EGEC) located in Grangemouth, Falkirk.

This agreement represents Statkraft’s first PPA for an Energy from Waste (EfW) project where there is onsite energy demand.

The procurement process for the PPA was managed by Brockwell Energy Services, which selected Statkraft as part of its ongoing Managed Service Agreement for the EGEC project.

The facility boasts a total installed capacity of 23 megawatts (MW), with an anticipated export capacity of approximately 12.5MW, considering the onsite demand for both power and steam.

Earls Gate Energy Centre was financed through project funding, making it essential to establish an offtake contract.

This contract provides a definitive route to market for Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGOs) and for power, including additional power that can be exported during periods of reduced onsite demand.