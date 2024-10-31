Demand for Boiler Upgrade Scheme hits record levels

The government’s latest figures on the Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) reveal growing demand, with applications reaching 55,095 by the end of September 2024.

Most grants (97%) are for air source heat pumps, with September applications up 12% from August.

Voucher issuance also rose 8% from the previous month, with over 2,700 vouchers issued, more than double the figure from September 2023.

A total of 1,882 grants were paid out in September, bringing the scheme’s overall total to 34,438 grants.

The South East and South West regions lead in grants, and rural areas continue to show the highest uptake, primarily for replacing older gas systems.

Gav Murray, Hive Heating Director at Centrica New Business Net Zero, said: “​An uplift in applications for September, following a record year for heat pump installations so far, reaffirms that more homeowners than ever are recognising the substantial benefits of upgrading to greener heating systems.

“The government’s announcement of additional funding for the upgrade scheme will help to alleviate concerns that support for households was set to be reduced. Industry leaders must now work together to capitalise on this and ensure the workforce has the skills to convince would-be adopters and deliver on rolling out the technology to more homes across the country.”