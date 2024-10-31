Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Industry NewsTELCA announcement

TELCA 2024 Do the Right Thing Shortlist: Honouring Ethical Leadership in Energy

Recognising consultancies that exemplify ethics and responsibility in the energy sector
Bruna Pinhoni
10/31/2024 11:00 AM
0 0
0
TELCA 2024 Do the Right Thing Shortlist: Honouring Ethical Leadership in Energy
0
Shares

We are thrilled to reveal the shortlisted nominees for the Do the Right Thing award at TELCA 2024, sponsored by npower Business Solutions!

This award celebrates consultancies that uphold the highest ethical standards and demonstrate a commitment to responsible practices within the energy sector.

The nominees include Consultiv Utilities, Fidelity Energy, Indigo Swan, Stadia Utilities, Total Energy Solutions and Utility Aid.

Each of these companies exemplifies integrity and accountability and we look forward to honouring their contributions at the TELCA ceremony!

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Bruna Pinhoni

Bruna Pinhoni

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.