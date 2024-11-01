Login
Industry NewsTELCA announcement

Most Trusted Consultancy – SME Shortlist for TELCA 2024: Honouring Trusted Leaders in Energy Consultancy

Celebrating consultancies that have earned the trust of their clients through integrity and excellence
Bruna Pinhoni
11/01/2024 10:00 AM
Most Trusted Consultancy – SME Shortlist for TELCA 2024: Honouring Trusted Leaders in Energy Consultancy
We’re excited to reveal the shortlisted nominees for the Most Trusted Consultancy – SME award at TELCA 2024, sponsored by Yorkshire Gas & Power.

This award honours consultancies that have demonstrated a strong commitment to building trust and delivering exceptional service to their clients.

The finalists include Boxfish, Connect Consultancy t/a Auditel, Fidelity Energy, Indigo Swan, Total Energy Solutions, Utility Aid and Utility Bidder.

Each of these companies has established themselves as leaders in trustworthiness and we look forward to celebrating their achievements at the TELCA awards ceremony!

