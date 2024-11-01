Login
New self screening tool pilot launched for faster connection applications in Ireland

ESB Networks, Ireland's Distribution System Operator, has partnered with Advanced Infrastructure to pilot a digital self-screening tool for demand customers
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
11/01/2024 8:31 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Ireland’s Distribution System Operator, ESB Networks has teamed up with Advanced Infrastructure to trial a new self-screening tool that will allow demand customers, including local authorities and EV charge-point developers, to pre-assess their connection applications.

The project seeks to make the connection process more efficient and customer-friendly.

The tool, designed by Advanced Infrastructure, will enable medium-voltage demand customers to access vital information online, including available network capacity, estimated timelines and preliminary cost assessments.

By offering customers the ability to refine their connection requirements before making formal applications, ESB Networks aims to manage application volume and better allocate resources to connections with a greater likelihood of success.

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

