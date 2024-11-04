First grants from £23m Sizewell C Community Fund awarded to local organisations

A total of £300,000 has been awarded to nine local organisations in the first round of grants from the £23 million Sizewell C Community Fund.

This fund, which will run for the next decade, provides annual support of around £2 million to community projects across East Suffolk.

The Sizewell C Community Fund has allocated amounts ranging from £2,000 to £170,000 in this first round.

The grants will support a variety of local groups, from sports clubs and community centres to advice agencies, helping them enhance the wellbeing and quality of life for East Suffolk residents, particularly those impacted by the Sizewell C construction.

Among the recipients are Citizens Advice East Suffolk, which received £170,000 to strengthen volunteer recruitment and training, ensuring local residents can access essential advice services over the next three years.

Leiston Youth and Community Angling Society was awarded just under £7,000 to support initiatives including environmental surveys and providing fishing equipment.

Another grant of £19,000 went to Young People Taking Action for outreach work with young people in Leiston and surrounding areas.

Other beneficiaries include Aldeburgh Jubilee Hall, which received £30,000 to expand its programme and draw new audiences, Saxmundham and District CIC, awarded £12,500 to replace windows at The Fromus Centre to mitigate noise from the Sizewell C freight train, and Slaughden Sailing Club, given £4,500 for an electric engine to support confidence-building activities on the water.

Three other organisations also received grants, with awards ranging between £2,000 and £64,000.