MP visits Port of Liverpool to review ‘UK’s largest’ rooftop solar project

The project, led by E.ON and Peel Ports Group, will include 63,000 solar panels and generate up to 31MW of renewable energy, covering a quarter of the port’s annual electricity needs
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
06/11/2024 8:38 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Bill Esterson, Labour representative for Sefton Central and Chair of the Energy Security and Net Zero Select Committee, toured the Port of Liverpool to observe the development of the UK’s largest roof-mounted solar system.

The project, a collaboration between E.ON and Peel Ports Group, involves installing 63,000 solar panels across Merseyside’s port.

Once completed, it is predicted to produce up to 31MW of renewable energy, meeting approximately 25% of the port’s electricity needs and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 6,500 tonnes annually – the equivalent of removing over 2,250 cars from the road.

Lewis McIntyre, Managing Director of Port Services at Peel Ports Group said: “These transformative solar and wind energy projects are advancing at an impressive pace, positioning the Port of Liverpool at the forefront of the transition to cleaner, renewable energy.

“Significantly reducing our emissions contributes to a more sustainable future for our industry and communities.”

