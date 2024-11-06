Why does intermittency come with a cost?

However, the renewable output from intermittent assets (like wind and solar) is less reliable and flexible than the power that thermal generators provide as standard.

There’s no storage technology currently available that’s capable of supporting a national grid more reliant than ever upon natural sources of renewable electricity. The peaks and troughs between windy or sunny days, weeks, or months are simply too long. Without such storage

capacity on hand, it’s impossible to continuously match renewable generation and usage – as all grids must do. This means the system becomes incapable, without back-up, of providing power whenever and wherever it’s needed.

To counter this, the Electricity System Operator (ESO) must balance supply and demand. Failing to do so can result in grid instability and even blackouts. The ESO can fine-tune supply by collaborating with generators to turn their power on, up, down or off. Or, it can influence demand by offering incentives to consumers to use less energy overall, and/or to use it only at specific times.

