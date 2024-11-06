Login
Bristol’s nuclear sector growth boosts jobs to 3,500

New factories in Avonmouth supplying parts for Hinkley Point C, as well as plans for future projects at Oldbury and Berkeley, indicate further growth potential
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
06/11/2024 1:07 PM
Ofgem proposes cutting costs of connecting Hinkley Point C to the grid
Image: EDF
The nuclear sector’s growth in the Bristol area has reached a new milestone, with 3,500 jobs now supported by the industry.

Recent expansions and new facilities catering to Hinkley Point C in Somerset have bolstered employment in areas such as engineering, manufacturing, and research, making Bristol a hub of nuclear expertise in the UK.

With planned developments for small modular reactors (SMRs) at nearby Oldbury and Berkeley sites, the city is set to see even more skilled job creation in the coming years.

Newly released figures show that across the South-West, a total of 27,000 jobs are now supported by nuclear projects, a threefold increase since 2014.

A new “Bristol, nuclear city” jobs map has also been published, showcasing the range of companies and roles involved in supporting this industry.

