Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy MarketsTop Stories

Ofgem seeks input on 2028 electricity price control framework

The energy regulator has opened a consultation on the proposed framework for the next electricity distribution price control (ED3), set to begin in April 2028
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
06/11/2024 3:00 PM
0 0
0
UK energy bills predicted to rise by £194
Image: Shutterstock
0
Shares

Ofgem has launched a consultation on its proposed framework for the ED3 electricity distribution price control period, which will run from April 2028.

This consultation will gather insights from various stakeholders, including those who use or connect to the electricity distribution network, providers of network services, and other interested parties such as government bodies, consumer groups, and investors.

The electricity distribution network forms a vital link in the UK’s energy infrastructure, connecting homes, businesses, and embedded generators to the broader transmission network.

The energy regulator’s price control process regulates the companies operating these networks to ensure they function efficiently and cost-effectively.

The upcoming ED3 framework is especially critical as it aligns with the UK’s ambitious targets for electrification and renewable integration.

It aims to address the evolving needs of the electricity network, enabling the shift to cleaner energy sources and supporting increased electricity demand.

Ofgem’s framework will seek to balance these goals with consumer protection, promoting innovation while ensuring affordability.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.