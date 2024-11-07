Nearly 70% of UK homeowners unaware of low carbon heating options

More than 70% of UK homeowners feel uninformed about low-carbon heating alternatives, despite growing interest in eco-friendly solutions, according to a survey by Mitsubishi Electric.

While nearly half (49%) of homeowners express a desire to switch to low-carbon heating, 79% continue to rely on gas boilers, with only 4% currently using air-source heat pumps.

The survey, which included over 2,000 homeowners, shows that misconceptions about heat pump costs and efficiency remain widespread, impacting adoption.

Around 36% of installers also report limited financial incentives to gain heat pump skills, creating a knowledge gap in the market.

Government incentives, such as the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, have seen increased demand following a rise in grant support.

But consumers and installers alike call for further financial assistance, improved information, and accessible upskilling opportunities to help drive the transition to cleaner heating solutions.