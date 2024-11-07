Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy MarketsNet ZeroRenewable EnergyTop Stories

‘Hybrid energy hubs could transform UK’s clean power transition’

A new report suggests that hybrid clean energy hubs, combining battery storage, solar and wind power at a single grid connection, could help the UK meet its net zero goals by 2050
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
07/11/2024 8:48 AM
0 0
0
ENGIE snaps up 50MW battery storage project in Scotland
Image: Shutterstock
0
Shares

Hybrid clean energy hubs, which combine multiple renewable energy sources such as battery storage, solar power and onshore wind, offer a promising solution to alleviate the UK’s grid connection bottlenecks, according to a recent report by Cornwall Insight.

By using one shared grid connection, these hubs can improve efficiency, minimise land use and drive down costs, according to the report.

The report, commissioned by Telis Energy UK, reveals that hybrid hubs could optimise energy transfer to the grid, generating power over 50% of the time.

Experts note this is a significant increase compared to standalone renewable sources, with solar operating 11% of the time and wind around 30-35%.

Integrating multiple technologies into a single energy hub maximises grid utilisation, easing the backlog in grid connections while supporting clean energy goals.

Additionally, the report notes that such hubs could lower wholesale electricity prices and balancing costs, providing savings for consumers.

Cornwall Insight’s analysis also suggests that hybrid hubs could support future technologies, such as hydrogen production and small modular reactors, expanding the UK’s renewable portfolio.

However, realising this potential requires new financing models and clear regulatory support from the government.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.