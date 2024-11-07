‘Hybrid energy hubs could transform UK’s clean power transition’

Hybrid clean energy hubs, which combine multiple renewable energy sources such as battery storage, solar power and onshore wind, offer a promising solution to alleviate the UK’s grid connection bottlenecks, according to a recent report by Cornwall Insight.

By using one shared grid connection, these hubs can improve efficiency, minimise land use and drive down costs, according to the report.

The report, commissioned by Telis Energy UK, reveals that hybrid hubs could optimise energy transfer to the grid, generating power over 50% of the time.

Experts note this is a significant increase compared to standalone renewable sources, with solar operating 11% of the time and wind around 30-35%.

Integrating multiple technologies into a single energy hub maximises grid utilisation, easing the backlog in grid connections while supporting clean energy goals.

Additionally, the report notes that such hubs could lower wholesale electricity prices and balancing costs, providing savings for consumers.

Cornwall Insight’s analysis also suggests that hybrid hubs could support future technologies, such as hydrogen production and small modular reactors, expanding the UK’s renewable portfolio.

However, realising this potential requires new financing models and clear regulatory support from the government.