Urgent flexibility reforms needed for UK to reach 2030 clean power

The UK risks falling behind other European nations in creating the flexible energy markets essential for a renewable-powered future, according to the 2024 Energy Transition Readiness Index (ETRI).

The report, published by the Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA), highlights that while countries like Norway, Finland, and Sweden have advanced significantly in building flexibility into their energy systems, the UK still faces substantial obstacles in this area.

The UK’s 2030 Clean Power Mission may be jeopardised without urgent action to address these challenges, according to the report.

Flexibility is vital for managing a high-renewables grid, enabling the energy system to respond rapidly to fluctuations in supply and demand.

As renewables now account for 27% of electricity production across Europe, flexibility becomes ever more crucial for maintaining grid stability and ensuring a secure energy supply.

To meet its renewable targets, the UK will need to develop flexibility systems to support an additional estimated 150TWh of wind and solar power by 2030.

The report stresses that upgrading the UK’s smart grid infrastructure is critical for achieving its renewable ambitions.

Modernised communication systems are needed to facilitate real-time monitoring and responsive controls, allowing the grid to balance renewable energy output effectively.

However, the UK is currently hampered by grid connection delays, planning restrictions, and limited incentives for investment in flexibility solutions, putting it at a disadvantage compared to its European neighbours.

Significant potential savings are at stake for UK consumers if flexibility goals are met.

The report estimates that a fully developed flexibility market could deliver over £40 billion in savings by 2050 by reducing reliance on backup power and fossil fuels.

Across the EU, consumer savings are projected to reach €71 billion (£59.1bn) annually by 2030, underscoring the economic as well as environmental benefits of a flexible, renewable-driven grid.