Independent energy generators urge faster planning reforms for clean energy

Independent energy generators in the UK are urging the government to accelerate planning reforms, citing delays in renewable energy projects that could hinder progress toward the country’s 2030 clean energy targets.

In a new report by npower Business Solutions titled Clean Power 2030: Harnessing the Power of the UK’s Independent Energy Generators, more than 350 independent energy generators expressed concerns about the effectiveness of current policies in supporting the development of clean energy infrastructure.

The report reveals that 62% of surveyed generators see planning restrictions as the leading obstacle to expanding renewable projects.

Investment challenges were noted by 19%, while other factors like project timelines and local community concerns also present significant hurdles.

Nearly one in four respondents indicated that current policies don’t go far enough to enable the growth of independent renewable projects, which are seen as critical to the UK’s long-term energy strategy.

In response, generators identified specific areas for government focus.

Leading priorities include reducing regulatory barriers around renewables (63%), introducing more finance packages and investment incentives (56%), and expanding the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) market (31%).

Many generators argue that streamlined regulations would facilitate quicker project approvals, helping the UK meet both its 2030 clean energy and 2050 net zero targets.

The report also highlights growing demand from businesses for renewable energy sourced directly from independent generators.

According to the survey, 67% of generators have noted an increase in business interest over the past two years, with 30% describing this increase as significant.

Benefits for businesses include stable pricing and a reliable clean energy supply, with 21% of generators already supplying power to commercial customers, often through fixed PPAs.