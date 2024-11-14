Login
Volvo enables in-app smart charging with new EV plan

Volvo electric vehicle drivers can now enroll in OVO’s Charge Anytime smart charging plan directly within the Volvo app
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
14/11/2024 5:00 AM
‘UK’s cheapest’ EV energy tariff unveiled
Image: Shutterstock
Advanced energy software provider Kaluza has introduced a feature within the Volvo Cars app that allows Volvo electric vehicle (EV) drivers to enrol in OVO’s Charge Anytime smart charging plan seamlessly.

This integration, launched today, gives Volvo drivers the option to charge their vehicles at just 7p/kWh by automatically scheduling charging for off-peak times, helping both the environment and drivers’ wallets.

As a special incentive, Volvo drivers signing up will receive 2,700 miles of free EV charging.

