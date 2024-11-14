Volvo enables in-app smart charging with new EV plan

Advanced energy software provider Kaluza has introduced a feature within the Volvo Cars app that allows Volvo electric vehicle (EV) drivers to enrol in OVO’s Charge Anytime smart charging plan seamlessly.

This integration, launched today, gives Volvo drivers the option to charge their vehicles at just 7p/kWh by automatically scheduling charging for off-peak times, helping both the environment and drivers’ wallets.

As a special incentive, Volvo drivers signing up will receive 2,700 miles of free EV charging.