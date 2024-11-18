Cold weather alert issued as energy bills continue to rise

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued its first yellow cold weather alert of the season, forecasting Arctic air to move in this weekend.

The alert, which covers the North East, North West, Yorkshire and The Humber, East Midlands and West Midlands, will remain in effect until 21st November.

For many households, especially those on low incomes, the cold weather will further increase the pressure of rising energy bills.

National Energy Action estimates that six million UK households are already in fuel poverty, with the current energy price cap of £1,717 per year for a typical household.

As the temperature drops, millions of people are already being forced to ration their heating to unsafe levels.

Ofgem is set to announce the new price cap for January on 22nd November.