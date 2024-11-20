Login
EDF forecasts rise in energy price cap to £1,738

EDF has released its latest energy price cap predictions, forecasting an increase in the annual bill to £1,738 for the first quarter of 2025
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
20/11/2024 2:01 PM
Quarterly price cap ‘could drive down energy bills’
Image: Shutterstock
EDF has announced its updated energy price cap predictions, forecasting an increase in the annual energy bill to £1,738 for the period from 1st January to 31st March 2025.

This marks a rise of £21 from the previously predicted level.

The projection is based on significant volatility in the wholesale energy markets, which has been exacerbated by several factors, including unusually cold weather, ongoing geopolitical tensions in regions such as the Middle East and concerns over gas supplies from Russia.

