What challenges does the UK face in electrifying its larger vehicles?

The challenges of passenger-vehicle electrification translate to larger vehicles – and there are additional issues for fleet, transport and operations managers to contend with
Drax
20/11/2024 2:00 PM
Image: Bigstock
We’ve previously looked at the status of the UK’s electrification of HGVs and large vans and found reasons to be positive. However, there are plenty of hurdles to jump before we see a fully electric UK haulage fleet.

Money matters

Cost’s an even bigger barrier to large-vehicle electrification than it is for passenger cars.

Vehicle cost

The upfront cost of electric large vans and eHGVs is significantly higher than diesel alternatives. And, as purchase prices of large vans and HGVs are generally higher than those of cars, the uplift for larger vehicles in pure monetary terms is even greater. But what other costs are involved and what could this mean for your organisation?

Find out here

