Southeast Europe’s Energy Network Improved with Special Unicorn Software

A Unique Solution to a Unique Problem

The SEleNe CC (Southeast Electricity Network Coordination Center) had a big job to fulfil: provide all five RCC services to the transmission system operators (TSOs) in Southeast Europe. This required a complex software solution, custom-made for this region and its unique obstacles. And that’s where Unicorn comes in.

As the Regional Security Coordinator for South-Eastern Europe, the SEleNe CC needed Unicorn’s help to provide the following key services:

Repression building a common model of the electricity grid

Coordinating security analysis to assess the reliability of the grid

Calculating cross-border transmission capacities at the North-Greek and South-Romanian border

Coordinating scheduled outages between the participating countries

Assessing the short-term adequacy between power generation and consumption

Although this presented a monumental task, Unicorn successfully delivered the most important modules for the merging model as well as calculated the cross-border transmission capacities in only 7 months! And that included compliance with all relevant European regulations.

The Right Tool for the Job

Unicorn supplied the SEleNe CC with a comprehensive system known as the SEE RCC Tool, which supports all of these processes. This tool is a unique turnkey solution built on the Griffin platform – a set of business modules and technical components that reflects Unicorn’s long-term experience with the energy domain and RCCs in particular.

The SEE RCC Tool provides many benefits, including:

modelling, analysis, and simulation of electricity network operation,

its own calculation module to ensure load-flow calculation, contingency analysis, and task optimisation,

data exchange, validation, and data flow monitoring,

process orchestration, computation task management, and an In Thessa web-based user interface,

provision of all RSC services and system functions in a single place and online collaboration on calculation results fully enabled,

an information system built on modern microservice and cloud-native architecture, allowing for scalability and future enhancements,

a fully open system, offering well-documented API, event-driven integration, and rich documentation.

From Development to Support

Unicorn performed all phases of the development life cycle: solution analysis, technical design, implementation, and several types of testing and deploying the final solution to the production environment. Unicorn also provides complete support services in three key areas:

First-level support (Helpdesk), Second-level support (Maintenance) System operations

These continuous services are provided 24 hours a day; support is provided by following renowned methodologies and approaches such as ITIL.

The Client’s Thoughts on the Deployment?

When asked about the custom solution, Kromlidis Stylianos, Director of the Operational Business Department at the SEleNE CC, had the following to say:

“The SEleNe CC management and the operational team would like to express their gratitude to all Unicorn staff for the delivery of the software solution and, in particular, for the successful Go Live of the SEleNe CC RCC processes. Many thanks to the entire Unicorn staff for providing the tools we need to succeed as a Coordination Center. Unicorn has not only demonstrated its IT expertise but its specialists have also contributed with business consultancy.”

Discover More About Unicorn and Custom Solutions!