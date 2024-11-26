Businesses in York entitled to free green support

York businesses are being urged to sign up in time for a free green makeover scheme that has already made 587 tonnes of CO2e savings.

Run by City Of York Council and local provider Green Economy, the carbon reduction scheme offers free tailored support to help businesses reduce energy costs and boost their green credentials.

The help includes carbon reduction plans built for the needs of a specific business, training and advice. So far 35 businesses have benefitted from energy and carbon savings totalling an estimate 587 tonnes.

Some changes have been as easy as switching to LED light fittings, implementing low and no cost energy efficiency solutions and investing in green tech.

But the scheme, funded via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and part of York’s ambition to be a net-zero carbon city by 2030, can only accept applications until the beginning of January.

With businesses accounting for around a third of emissions through industry, farming and buildings, the local business community has a vital role to play if the City is to meet its target.

If you are business that is in York apply HERE before January 10th.