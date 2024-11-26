Don’t go in the water!

Swimmers should avoid the only two approved bathing spots in the Thames. Not because of sharks but bacteria.

Wolvercote Mill Stream in Oxford and Wallingford Beach in Berkshire, were both recently designated as bathing sites but tests from the Environment Agency found high levels of E.coli and intestinal enterococci.

Environmental charity Thames21 is now calling for urgent action to improve water quality at the two popular swimming locations.

The Environment Agency tests designated bathing water sites for dangerous pollutants during the May to September bathing season. Wolvercote, was classified as “poor” due to high levels of E. coli and intestinal enterococci in 2022 and 2023.

However, this year, bacteria levels remained below concern thresholds, with ratings in the “sufficient” to “good” range. Wallingford Beach, designated in May 2024, received a “poor” rating after bacteria spikes were found in two of 19 samples taken.

Investigations reveal that pollutants at Wolvercote are coming from multiple sources, including sewage treatment works. At Wallingford, despite an upgrade to the Benson sewage treatment works in 2024, water quality still deteriorated after periods of rainfall.

Thames21 is working with local councils and the Environment Agency, as well as pressuring Thames Water, to tackle pollution.

Claire Robertson, Thames21 Oxford Rivers Project Officer said: “We want to see much clearer targets and plans from the Environment Agency as to how they are going to improve the water quality at Wolvercote and Wallingford and in the Thames in general.

“The thousands of people who use the River Thames each year to swim, paddle and play deserve a clean, healthy river they can visit without the fear of getting unwell.”