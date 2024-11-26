EV tariffs boost Utility Warehouse performance

Utility Warehouse (UW) has shown good growth partly due to its electric vehicle (EV) tariff contributing to positive half-year results for the six months to 30 September 2024.

CEO Stuart Burnett said: “Our new EV tariff offers market-leading overnight charging prices, making sustainable living more affordable for our customers. Combined with our multiservice model, we’re empowering households to save money while embracing the future of energy.”

While revenues dipped to £697.8 million due to falling energy prices, UW still drove a 5.5% boost in adjusted pre-tax profit to £46.1 million.

Customer numbers rose by more than 66,000, topping 1.078 million.