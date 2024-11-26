Energy complaints fall but billing still an issue

New data from the Energy Ombudsman reveals a sharp 27% decline in complaints though billing is still by far the biggest issue.

Between July and September 2024, 21,063 complaints were handled, down from 28,876 in 2023.

Billing remains the most common issue, however all complaint categories saw reductions, including a significant 62% drop in payment and debt-related cases.

Ed Dodman, Business Unit Director at Energy Ombudsman, commented: “This decrease reflects stabilising energy prices easing financial pressures. However, as winter approaches, uncertainty around higher bills may bring fresh challenges. Our free, impartial service is here to help consumers and suppliers navigate disputes.”

Top five Complaints

Billing: 12,568 (down from 17,160)

12,568 (down from 17,160) Customer Service: 2,065 (3,313)

2,065 (3,313) Smart Meters: 2,031 (3,121)

2,031 (3,121) Meters: 454 (1,037)

454 (1,037) Payments/Debt: 792 ( 2,110)

As we reported, from next month the Ombudsman will expand its remit to support small businesses with up to 50 employees, unlocking access for 200,000 firms to resolve disputes with suppliers and brokers.

Dhara Vyas, Chief Executive of trade body Energy UK welcomed the fall in complaints.

She said: “Energy suppliers have invested in additional staff and training to cope with an increasing amount of customer enquiries and alongside evidence from Ofgem, customer satisfaction is improving, this is a clear signal of positive progress in the energy sector as it recovers from the crisis.

“Despite this, many households continue to face financial difficulties due to high energy bills and the broader cost-of-living pressures. Customer debt remains at a record high and demand for support shows no signs of slowing.”