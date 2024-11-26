Something for the weekend? ScottishPower offers half price electricity

Smart meter customers of ScottishPower will be offered half-price electricity at weekends.

The discounted rate could save some consumers up to £300 on their annual bill.

It follows a successful six-week flexibility trial run by ScottishPower, during which 5,000 customers adjusted when they used electricity in their home, moving higher consumption to times of lower demand on the national grid, when renewable power can be more readily available.

Based on the trial results, the weekend freebie will save an average of £35 per customer per year.

Andrew Ward, Chief Executive of ScottishPower’s Customer Business said: “Through half-price weekends, we hope to raise awareness of the benefits of using less electricity at peak times and encourage shifting usage to other days where they can.

“By working together with our customers, we can ease pressure on the electricity network, meaning that the need for energy from fossil fuel sources can be lessened. This in turn benefits our customer’s pockets and the environment too.”

ScottishPower says it’s currently the only energy supplier in the UK to offer cheaper electricity over both weekend days, with the discounted rate available every Saturday and Sunday between 11am and 4pm.