Manufacturers fail to hit ZEV targets

It’s clear EV take up is stalling and latest research shows just three car makers are set to hit their government targets.

The Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate requires car manufacturers to sell a growing percentage of fully electric or hydrogen-powered cars, each year. It is designed to phase out new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030 and support the UK’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

But today Rho Motion, an EV research hub, has revealed just three traditional car manufacturers, BMW, Mercedes and Chinese makers Geely (who own Volvo and Polestar brands), are due to meet the UK’s full 2024 ZEV car mandate.

The news comes after yesterday’s announcement that the iconic Vauxhall plant in Luton faces closure.

This year 22% of sales must be ZEVs, rising to 80% by 2030. Companies failing to meet these targets will face financial penalties or may purchase credits from manufacturers who exceed their quotas.

While most major manufacturers should attain the 2024 minimum compliance level (6% of sales), only BMW, Mercedes and Geely are expected to meet the full 2024 ZEV mandate for cars.

George Whitcombe, Research Analyst at Rho Motion said the findings are mixed news: “While we can be buoyed by today’s news that we expect most UK manufacturers to reach the minimum compliance level of EV sales, it’s not without concern for future years.

“If the UK mandate is to be successfully met in the future, manufacturers and consumers need further incentives to go electric.”

The news comes as Ford announced 800 job cuts in the UK and Jaguar’s latest rebrand has been criticised.

Global EV sales however hit their second consecutive month of record figures in October, with two out of three purchases happening in China.