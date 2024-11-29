Could teens be turned into techies?

The energy transition is going to need lots of skilled workers particularly engineers, so a new programme is going into schools to help find the technical whizzes of the future.

EngineeringUK is partnering with Volvo Cars to expand the reach of its ‘Energy Quest’ schools programme to help get young people ‘thinking like engineers.’

Energy Quest is a curriculum-aligned science workshop offering fun, practical, hands-on experiments to students aged 11 to 13.

Students work in teams and use problem solving skills and their science knowledge to explore real-world scenarios.

The partnership with the Volvo For Life Fund – a global philanthropic initiative – will allow Energy Quest to reach 80 schools and more than 20,000 students directly or via their teachers across Scotland, Wales, Midlands, London and the South East.

Outreach will take place now and July.

The Fund supports projects to empower people, restore and preserve the planet and provide protection when natural disasters strike.

Head of Engagement Programmes, EngineeringUK, Kim Biddulph said: “We know that students are motivated by practical work but that it’s on the decline in the classroom.

“By giving them hands-on experiences in real-world settings, we hope to spark their interest and help them see what a varied and rewarding career engineering and technology could offer them in the future.”