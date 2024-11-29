European DSOs must act on their emissions

European Distribution System Operators (DSOs) are grappling with significant emissions, particularly indirect ones.

A new Eurelectric report highlights that scopes 2 and 3 account for 97% of DSOs’ greenhouse gas emissions, with direct emissions from vehicles and switchgear making up just 4%.

Scope 1 emissions arise from fuel combustion in fleets, SF6 leaks from switchgear and fossil-fuel-powered generators. Many DSOs are moving to electric vehicles, drones and SF6-free technologies to cut these emissions.

However, the bigger challenge lies in scope 2, where electricity losses during transmission are the main contributor. Solutions include procuring more efficient grid equipment, increasing voltage levels and using clean energy sources.

Scope 3 emissions, linked to upstream supply chains, dominate the footprint.

These come from manufacturing, transporting and installing grid components, as well as waste and subcontracted services.

DSOs can reduce these by prioritising sustainable materials, planning for long-term grid needs and maximising reuse and recycling to limit new raw material use.

Eurelectric calls for targeted policies to address these challenges. It urges regulators to prioritise sustainable investment that balances environmental benefits with cost efficiency.