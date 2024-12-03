New minerals strategy on its way

With the global rush for critical minerals to enable the net zero transition, Labour will announce today a new strategy to secure the UK’s needs.

Industry Minister Sarah Jones will reveal a new Critical Minerals Strategy, set to launch in Spring 2025, when she speaks at the Resourcing Tomorrow conference.

Speaking to more than 100 companies from the global mining sector, she will outline the vital importance of securing critical minerals for the UK’s automotive, tech and renewable energy industries.

She will say: “This Strategy will support the industries of tomorrow, be explicitly targeted at the UK, evaluate the impacts on people’s lives, deliver for businesses and create new jobs across the country.”

The strategy will take a long-term, targeted approach distinct from previous efforts. It will focus on creating resilient supply chains, fostering global partnerships such as the Minerals Security Partnership and integrating data into its development.

It also aims to bolster collaboration between UK universities and international institutions to harness expertise.

Further details will be revealed next year, alongside the upcoming Industrial Strategy.