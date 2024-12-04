Brilliant night for brokers

The 11th TELCAs ended with a host of new winners for the best brokers in the country.

Equity Energies scooped the top prize of Consultancy of the Year in the Large business category and serial winners, Indigo Swan, won the SME award.

Other highlights included Chris Shaw the CEO of Utility Bidder branded as Industry Expert and Mitie winning Most Trusted Large Customers.

More than 250 packed into the Imperial War Museum in Salford Keys, a stunning venue, for the awards ceremony and it was a night of new first time winners.

Six companies won their first ever TELCA, as the independent panel of judges adjudicated from a mix of companies of all sizes and all parts of the country.

There was also a tie, for only the second time in TELCA history, as both Total Energy Solutions and Clearsight Energy could not be separated for the Best Customer Service SME award.

The full list of winners is below:

The awards are now in their eleventh year and continue to set the bench mark for the consultancy sector, rewarding those with the best and most honest practices.

ELN co-founder Sumit Bose said: “What a venue, what an event and so many new winners. Geoff and I are as ever completely absent from the judging process. And year after year, the independent panel of judges really make the effort to scrutinise the entries and make sure the best are rewarded.

“There would be no TELCA without them and of course the Sponsors who make the whole event possible. Now more than a decade on, the number of entrants, the new judges, sponsors and winners, shows how much the broking sector is changing but also just how important it is, especially in the net zero transition. Congratulations to all finalists and winners.”