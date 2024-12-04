BREAKING

Second hand? It’s what we want!

Shoppers motivated by cost savings and sustainability happy to buy pre loved goods
04/12/2024 1:33 PM
British shoppers are embracing second-hand items, with 84% purchasing pre-owned goods.

That’s according to new research by YouGov for FCC Environment. This figure has held steady since 2023 but marks a 10% rise from 2022.

Cost savings (70%) remain the top motivator, followed by sustainability (43%) and the hunt for unique finds (42%).

Online platforms like Facebook Marketplace and Vinted have surged in popularity, yet charity shops remain key.

The most popular items are furniture, books and oddly garden furniture and equipment!

The poll shows 87% donate unwanted items to charity, with 61% doing so at least every six months.

