Homeowners focus on energy efficiency amid rising costs

A quarter of homeowners are prioritising energy efficiency improvements, according to Barclays Property Insights. Popular upgrades include loft insulation (48%), solar panels (33%) and double glazing (35%). More than half aim to cut long-term energy use, while a fifth hope to boost property value.

Yet, many feel overwhelmed. One in three homeowners are unsure which improvements suit their property. Nearly 70% of those able to afford retrofits want government funding to ease the burden. Barclays recommends a Retrofitting Delivery Authority to address barriers and accelerate action.

As the festive season approaches, many are cutting back. Two-fifths are reusing decorations and over half are skipping new Christmas trees. Sustainability and savings are top of mind for households bracing for higher costs this winter.

Mark Arnold of Barclays said: “We are seeing some positive news with homeowners interested in retrofitting measures, which has the dual effect of benefitting both the environment as well as consumers’ back pockets. However, there remains more to be done to build awareness and understanding of the options available.”