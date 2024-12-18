TotalEnergies sells half its stake in gas plant

TotalEnergies has sold off a 50% share in a gas power plant in Nottinghamshire.

EPUKI, the UK subsidiary of Czech based energy company EPH, has now acquired 50% of the shares in West Burton Energy, a company wholly acquired in June 2024 with the announced intention to resell one half.

West Burton Energy owns a 1.3 GW gas fired power plant and a 49 MW battery storage system in the United Kingdom.

The plant will be operated by the joint venture between TotalEnergies and EPUKI.

Sophie Chevalier, Senior Vice President Flexible Power & Integration at TotalEnergies said: “We are delighted to partner with EPH, a recognized and experienced power producer in the United Kingdom.

“Thanks to this operation, we are adjusting our net flexible generation capacity at 700 MW, which is consistent with the capacity required to support our Renewables growth in the United Kingdom.

“This integration between flexible and renewable assets will contribute to the objective of our Integrated Power business to reach 12% return by 2030.”